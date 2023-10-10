Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $286.31 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

