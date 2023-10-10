Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,151,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $138.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

