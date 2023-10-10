Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,597 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.