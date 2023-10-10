Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,036 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.26. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

