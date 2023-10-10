Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86,333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

