Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $318.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

