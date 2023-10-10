Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

