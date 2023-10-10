Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.