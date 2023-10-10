KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE KEY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

