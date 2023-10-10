Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 783,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 588,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.