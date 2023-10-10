Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $222.85

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

