Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $46.56

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

NYSE EVH opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.48. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $469.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $111,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

