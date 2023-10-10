NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.78%.
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.
