NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after buying an additional 491,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,954,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,481,000 after buying an additional 235,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NNN REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,342,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.21.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.78%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Featured Articles

