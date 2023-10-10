Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $342,202,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

