Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.4 %

HXL stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,177.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

