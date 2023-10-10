Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.60.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Ecolab stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

