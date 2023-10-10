Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.90.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

