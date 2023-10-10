Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $68.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after buying an additional 104,199 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Itron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 922,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.