Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $92.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $2,595,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

