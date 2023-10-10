Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

