Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

