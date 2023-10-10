Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$23.55

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.39 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.77.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2660465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

