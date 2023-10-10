The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DSGX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.