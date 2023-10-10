The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.
DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Shares of DSGX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $82.02.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
