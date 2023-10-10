Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,888. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.