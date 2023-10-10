Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

DLTR stock opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

