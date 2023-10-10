Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$62.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st.

TSE:CM opened at C$51.09 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$50.03 and a twelve month high of C$65.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.87. The firm has a market cap of C$47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8393574 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

