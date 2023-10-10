IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

Several research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

