Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CNTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.