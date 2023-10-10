Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $55.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Silgan by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 151,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Silgan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Silgan by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

