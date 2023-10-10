Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.