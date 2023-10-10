Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

