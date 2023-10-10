Critical Survey: Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voice Assist and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -0.11 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.70 million 13.07 -$32.66 million ($1.64) -2.13

Profitability

Voice Assist has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voice Assist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Voice Assist and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -637.97% -163.55% -124.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voice Assist and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Voice Assist beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voice Assist

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

