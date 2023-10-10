Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $40.13

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.