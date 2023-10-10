Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) vs. Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) Financial Review

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) and Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loop Industries and Green Earth Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loop Industries currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.46%. Given Loop Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Green Earth Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries $170,000.00 986.74 -$21.30 million ($0.22) -16.05 Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Loop Industries and Green Earth Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Green Earth Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loop Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and Green Earth Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries -5,137.50% -68.55% -52.38% Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Loop Industries has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 16.79, indicating that its stock price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Loop Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loop Industries beats Green Earth Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks. Its polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

