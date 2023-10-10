Comparing Talkspace (TALK) & Its Peers

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Talkspace Competitors -145.45% -204.14% -19.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 12 154 311 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talkspace and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.25%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 103.65%. Given Talkspace’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million -$79.67 million -6.70 Talkspace Competitors $1.54 billion -$99.36 million 15.08

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Talkspace rivals beat Talkspace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.