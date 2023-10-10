Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.38.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

ROK opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.07. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $219.55 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.