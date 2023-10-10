Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crown by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,703 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crown by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Crown by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

