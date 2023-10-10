NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.13.

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 31,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

