Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) PT at $17.02

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

