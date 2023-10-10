Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,098,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,488 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

