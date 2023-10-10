Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $143.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

