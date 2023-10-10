Reviewing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.74 million 1.52 $6.50 million $1.41 15.92 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.44 $8.58 million $1.02 9.77

This table compares BNCCORP and 1st Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

1st Capital Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BNCCORP. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 9.31% 5.00% 0.55% 1st Capital Bancorp 14.43% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNCCORP beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

