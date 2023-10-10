Reviewing Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF)

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) and Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental and Hexagon Composites ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Transcontinental pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Transcontinental pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hexagon Composites ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.7% of Transcontinental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Transcontinental and Hexagon Composites ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A $1.34 6.13 Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 2.70

Hexagon Composites ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Transcontinental and Hexagon Composites ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hexagon Composites ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Transcontinental presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 187.92%. Given Transcontinental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transcontinental is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

Summary

Transcontinental beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves agriculture, beverage, cheese and dairy, coffee and tea, frozen, health and wellness, home and personal care, industrial, lawn and garden, meat and protein, pet food, snacks, confection and dairy foods, tobacco, music, and entertainment markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Purus segment provides high pressure cylinders, vehicle systems, and battery backs for fuel cell and battery electric vehicles that enable the safe and effective use of hydrogen and electricity as transportation fuel in various applications, including buses, distribution, refueling, rail, maritime, aerospace, and ground storage, as well as light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Hexagon Composites ASA was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.