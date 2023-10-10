Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) vs. Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head-To-Head Review

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vaso and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 600.00%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Vaso.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $80.02 million 0.79 $11.87 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.39) -2.56

This table compares Vaso and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vaso has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 15.93% 61.62% 19.31% Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23%

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

