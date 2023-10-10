Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $5,650.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,650.00.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR stock opened at $6,164.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6,155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,989.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in NVR by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,088,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

