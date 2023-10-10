Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUKPY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

