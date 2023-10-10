Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.7 %

ASPN stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,719 shares in the company, valued at $781,856.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,719 shares in the company, valued at $781,856.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 86,541 shares of company stock worth $550,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 280.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 118.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 112,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 316.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 93.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.