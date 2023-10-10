West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives $361.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $382.91 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.63 and a 200 day moving average of $370.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

