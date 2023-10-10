RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

