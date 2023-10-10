Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) PT at $46.57

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.