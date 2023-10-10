KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Insider Acquires A$180,004.34 in Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider David Kirk bought 206,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,004.34 ($115,387.40).

KMD Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

KMD Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. KMD Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

KMD Brands Company Profile

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.

