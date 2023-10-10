KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Insider Acquires A$180,004.34 in Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider David Kirk bought 206,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,004.34 ($115,387.40).
KMD Brands Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
KMD Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. KMD Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.
KMD Brands Company Profile
KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KMD Brands
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for KMD Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMD Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.