Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $9.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

LTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

